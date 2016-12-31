Three Boko Haram suspects, 11 kidnappers in DSS net

Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja The Department of State Services said on Friday that it had arrested three Boko Haram suspects and 11 kidnappers. The suspects were arrested at locations in different states. It gave the names of the three Boko Haram suspects as Samaila Muhammad, Sanusi Musa and Hudu Muhammad. The suspects were said to have […]

Three Boko Haram suspects, 11 kidnappers in DSS net

