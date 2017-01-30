Three PDP governors to defect to APC, says Okorocha
Chidiebube Okeoma, Owerri The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has declared that three governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party from the South-East were about joining the ruling All Progressives Congress. This was even as the leaders of the APC in the zone called on President Muhammadu Buhari to seek a […]
The post Three PDP governors to defect to APC, says Okorocha appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
What do you think?