Kaine Agary On Christmas Eve 2016, people of Southern Kaduna were attacked and unlawfully killed, their property destroyed, and dreams of Christmas festivities turned to nightmares by suspected Fulani herdsmen. These attacks on the people of Southern Kaduna have been ongoing but the Christmas Eve attack came despite of a 24-hour curfew imposed by the […]

The post Time to negotiate this federation called Nigeria appeared first on Punch Newspapers.