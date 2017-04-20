To get marriage proposal, women should date multiple men —Experts

Sleeping with multiple men is the best way to encourage someone to propose, according to a relationship expert.

Women should date with multiple men in the same period if they wish to settle down, a leading relationship coach has advised.

Monogamy is the model that many women follow in the bid to settle down and get married. However, women who remain faithful while dating are doing it all wrong, according to one expert.

The relationship expert argues that dating one man at a time means a woman has closed down all her options early on, which can often make her prematurely commit to a man who may not be the best fit for her in the long run.

“If you’re a single woman who’s serious about finding ‘The One,’ the best way to do it is to make sure you’re dating several men at once,” claimed Sami Wunder, author of Your Feminine Roadmap To His Commitment.

According to Sami, no woman should be exclusive with any man until he has proposed and there is a ring on her finger.

“Trust me, this method works,” the expert claims.

“Dating one man at a time means we close down all our options early on, which can often make us prematurely commit to a man who may not be the best fit for us in the long run,” she added.

For this reason, Sami recommends a type of dating called “rotational dating.”

This encourages women to see more than one man at the same time.

Sami said: “When you do this, you’re less likely to get too attached to any one of them quickly. This keeps you emotionally objective, and in a position to choose more wisely.

“When women are dating more than one man at once, they also appear to have a high-value status is the eyes of men.

“They instinctively know that they can’t take her for granted, or they’ll lose her to a more deserving candidate,” Sami said.

How to rotational date

Keep it casual: Rotational dating doesn’t mean you have to sleep with everyone. It simply means continuing to see other men for harmless cinema and lunch dates, till one man from your rotation majorly steps up and asks you for your full commitment.

Keep the faith: “In my personal experience, I attracted my husband while rotational dating,” Sami said; “and in the experience of my clients, a man who really wants you will move mountains to be with you, and will not be deterred by the fact that he’s got some competition.

“In fact, this slight competition might actually fire his desire to step up and claim you even more aggressively.”

Don’t entertain guilt: Sami said, “Remember that you’re willing to stop dating other men when one of them gives you his full commitment. So, until then, you have nothing to feel guilty about.”