Traders collapse as fire destroys N3bn goods at Nnewi market

Posted January 6, 2017 7:26 am by Comments

A midnight fire on Thursday gutted the Nnewi Timber Market in the Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, destroying goods and machines worth millions of naira. Eyewitnesses told the News Agency of Nigeria that five traders in the market collapsed and were rushed to hospitals due to shock of losing their valuables in […]

The post Traders collapse as fire destroys N3bn goods at Nnewi market appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Fire razes shops, destroys goods in Edo market Alexander Okere NO fewer than seven shops have been razed by fire at the Mission road market in Oredo Local...
  2. LASG demolishes Oshodi market, destroys goods Olaleye Aluko Hundreds of traders at the Owonifari Market in the Oshodi area of Lagos State arrived at the market...
  3. Fire destroys Sokoto market A fire outbreak on Sunday night destroyed goods and properties worth millions of naira at the old market in Sokoto....
  4. Fire destroys N5m goods at Sabongari Market Sabon Gari market The Chairman of the Sabongari Market Association in Kaduna State, Alhaji Ibrahim Mai-Gold, said on Tuesday that...
  5. Fire destroys GSM market in Kano Fire has razed down no fewer than 44 shops at the popular Farm Centre GSM market in Kano metropolis on...
  6. Fire destroys 50 shops in Ladipo market ABOUT 50 shops were destroyed by fire at Ladipo Auto Spares Market, Mushin, Lagos. Goods, particularly assorted vehicles spare parts,...
  7. Aba: Fire destroys goods worth millions of naira Properties estimated to worth over N5 million were on Friday morning engulfed in an inferno that occurred along the busy...
  8. Midnight fire destroys Sabon Gari market in Kano A mid-night fire has for the second time gutted the popular Sabon Gari market in Kano, destroying property worth millions...
  9. Fire destroys N450m goods at Erisco Foods Warehouse – Official Goods worth about N450 million were destroyed in a fire that gutted Erisco Foods Ltd warehouse in Lagos, Mr Tokunbo...
  10. Fire razes five buildings, goods in Lagos market Early morning fire destroys goods, 5 buildings at Balogun Market in Lagos, SP Olarenwaju Smith confirms. Details later The Punch...

< YOHAIG home