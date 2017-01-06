Traders collapse as fire destroys N3bn goods at Nnewi market

A midnight fire on Thursday gutted the Nnewi Timber Market in the Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, destroying goods and machines worth millions of naira. Eyewitnesses told the News Agency of Nigeria that five traders in the market collapsed and were rushed to hospitals due to shock of losing their valuables in […]

