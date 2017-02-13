Transfer of allegiance: Ogunkoya, Odele back IAAF

Idris Adesina National sprinter Tega Odele and ex-international Falilat Ogunkoya have hailed the International Association of Athletics Federations’ decision to freeze all new transfers of allegiance in athletics. But national 400m runner Orukpe Erayokan has criticised the move, saying it was not in the interest of athletes. The move aimed at ending the fast-rising change […]

