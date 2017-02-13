Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta Members and executives of the Three-Wheelers Owners and Riders Association, Sango-Ota branch, in Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Monday staged a peaceful protest over what they termed imposition of leadership and alleged marginalisation of Ota youths. The youths who took their protest to the office of the chairman, […]

The post Tricycle owners protest in Ogun over alleged marginalisation appeared first on Punch Newspapers.