Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have arrested four fleeing Boko Haram terrorists in Biu Local Government Area of Borno and recovered 100 motorcycles from them. The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said in a statement in Abuja that troops of 27 Task Force Brigade, Bara in Biu arrested the terrorists at Madaki […]

The post Troops arrest four fleeing terrorists, recover 100 motorcycles appeared first on Punch Newspapers.