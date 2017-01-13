Troops arrest four fleeing terrorists, recover 100 motorcycles

Posted January 13, 2017 9:26 am by Comments

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have arrested four fleeing Boko Haram terrorists in Biu Local Government Area of Borno and recovered 100 motorcycles from them. The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said in a statement in Abuja that troops of 27 Task Force Brigade, Bara in Biu arrested the terrorists at Madaki […]

The post Troops arrest four fleeing terrorists, recover 100 motorcycles appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigerian soldiers arrest fleeing Boko Haram terrorists with 100 motorcycles Nigerian soldiers have arrested four fleeing members of the Boko Haram sect with 100 motorcycles. Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen Sani Usman...
  2. Operation Crack Down Update: Troops Kill Fleeing Terrorists, Recover Arms, Ammunition The Nigerian Army on Friday said its troops on Thursday night ambushed and killed some fleeing Boko Haram terrorists from...
  3. Troops Intercept Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists’ Families Troops have intercepted some family members of the Boko Haram insurgents escaping from the Sambisa forest in Borno State, northeast Nigeria....
  4. Troops Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Recover Gun Truck Following reliable information about movement of suspected Boko Haram terrorists, troops of 118 Task Force Battalion, 7 Brigade, laid an...
  5. Troops Nab Boko Haram Terrorists, Recover Explosives Troops have carried out mine and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) clearance in Gombori belonging to the Boko Haram terrorists. The...
  6. Wanted Terrorists: Troops, Police Arrest Suspects 28 And 40 Troops of the Nigerian Army and officials of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested two more suspected terrorists whose images...
  7. Troops arrest suspected militants, recover arms, dynamites Simon Utebor, Yenagoa Troops of the Joint Force in the Niger Delta,  Operation Pulo Shield, have arrested suspected militants and...
  8. Troops ambush Boko Haram terrorists, kill 4 Plastic kegs of fuel, motorcycles and other items seized from the fleeing Boko Haram terrorists Nigerian troops early Monday ambushed...
  9. Troops arrest terrorists disguising as women in Baga Troops involved in the ongoing counter-terrorism operation in the North-East have arrested a number of terrorists who disguised as women...
  10. Troops intercept, kill fleeing Boko Haram terrorists – Army Spokesman Nigerian Troops have intercepted and killed many Boko Haram terrorists while trying to escape the onslaught on the Sambisa forest....

< YOHAIG home