Greek soldiers on Sunday successfully defused a World War II bomb in Thessaloniki, the country’s second largest city, after evacuating tens of thousands of people from the area. The bomb, containing nearly 250 kilograms (550 pounds) of explosives, was unearthed in the northern port city during road works last week. It was found near a […]

