Troops preparing for Barrow’s return to Gambia – ECOWAS

New Gambian President Adama Barrow is expected to receive a security report this week that could greenlight his return to the country, the head of the regional ECOWAS group said Tuesday. Barrow won a December election, but for weeks incumbent Yahya Jammeh refused to recognise the result, setting off a crisis that saw the new president […]

