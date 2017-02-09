Tunisia hands former president new jail term for corruption

Tunisian ex-president Zine el Abidine Ben Ali and his wife, already convicted in absentia several times, have been issued new 10-year prison sentences for corruption, authorities said Thursday. They were found guilty Tuesday by a court in Tunis in a case involving “administrative and financial corruption”, said prosecution spokesman Sofiene Sliti. Ben Ali, who ruled […]

