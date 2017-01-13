Tunji Sotimirin, Ropo Ewenla on stage for Fractures

Theatre lovers have a date with leading actors on Saturday and Sunday, when a play titled Fractures will be performed at the MUSON Centre, Lagos. Following its 2010 success, the producers, AbOriginal Theatre, is returning with Fractures, which is a Nigerian adaptation of A View From The Bridge, Arthur Miller’s classic study of cultural conflict […]

