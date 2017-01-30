Twins abandoned over N150,000 bill reunite with mother

Samson Folarin The twins allegedly abandoned by their mother after birth in the Somolu area of Lagos State have been reunited with the woman, Sarah. PUNCH Metro learnt that Sarah got her babies back on Saturday after a Lagos-based human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, and his wife, Funmi, intervened in the matter. Sarah, who was […]

The post Twins abandoned over N150,000 bill reunite with mother appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

