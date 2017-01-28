Two arrested in Ogun over fake 2017 UTME registration

Posted January 28, 2017 7:26 pm by Comments

Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta Two suspects (names withheld) were on Friday arrested in Abeokuta, Ogun State, by the men of state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and officials of the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board for selling fake forms of the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations to unsuspecting students. The suspects were said […]

The post Two arrested in Ogun over fake 2017 UTME registration appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Three arrested for operating fake UTME centre Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested three persons for allegedly operating a fake...
  2. JAMB To Invigilate 2017 UTME With CCTV Cameras Registrar and Chief Executive of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has said that candidates, who wish...
  3. JAMB Officially Release CBT Registration 2017/18 Form – See Requirements JAMB CBT Registration Form 2017/2018 –This is to announce to the entire members of the public and most especially those...
  4. Senate reduces UTME registration fee to N2, 500, extends validity period to 3yrs The Senate today passed a resolution reducing the registration fee of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to N2,500 from N5,650...
  5. Cyber cafes selling fake JAMB forms in Ekiti – NSCDC The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ekiti Command, is monitoring and raiding cyber cafés in the state found selling...
  6. JAMB to monitor UTME candidates with CCTV Friday Olokor, Abuja Registrar and Chief Executive of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has said that...
  7. JAMB Meets With Other Stakeholders To Finalize Sales Of 2017 UTME Form The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it is set to meet with heads of other public examination bodies...
  8. No to scrapping of post-UTME tests ON June 2, 2016, the Federal Government announced the cancellation of post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) tests instituted by tertiary...
  9. FG scraps post-UTME, pegs cut-off mark at 180 The Federal Government has scrapped post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations, UTME, as a pre-condition to gaining admission into universities in the...
  10. 2017 UTME: JAMB, NECO, WAEC, NABTEB harmonise Time-table Ahead of 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has agreed on a harmonized...

< YOHAIG home