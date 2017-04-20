Two die in Imo crash

Two persons lost their lives on Tuesday when an Avalon car and a motorcycle collided on the Owerri-Orlu Expressway, Imo State.

The crash occurred at the Onyema end of the expressway, leaving several others injured.

A motorist, Chikezie Nwadike, who took some of the victims to a hospital, said one Innocent Ozuruigbo and another victim, whose identity had yet to be ascertained, died in the accident.

He explained that while the unknown victim died on the spot, Ozuruigbo, a welder, was confirmed dead at the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, after doctors rejected him in a hospital he had earlier been rushed to.

According to him, the accident was caused by speeding and reckless overtaking.

He said, “The driver of a Sienna bus, who had carelessly overtaken another car, veered off his lane and was facing the oncoming Avalon. As the driver of the Avalon tried to dodge the Siena, he went off the road. Unfortunately, he crashed into the oncoming motorcycle.”

Nwadike said the remains of the deceased had been deposited in a morgue.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Enwerem, could not be reached for comment as of press time.

