Two jailed for vandalising BEDC facilities

Posted December 30, 2016 2:26 pm by Comments

’Femi Asu A Magistrates’ Court in Koko, near Sapele, Delta State on Wednesday sentenced two persons, Friday Tega and Tega Ajaino, to three years and nine months and two years’ imprisonment with hard labour, respectively for vandalising the equipment and facilities of the Benin Electricity Distribution Plc. The accused, according to a statement from the […]

The post Two jailed for vandalising BEDC facilities appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. BEDC wins CBN cashless payment award Benin Electricity Distribution Plc says it has emerged as the first electricity distribution company to win in the maiden edition...
  2. BEDC tops metering roll out rating by NERC BENIN Electricity Distribution Plc. BEDC has emerged tops in metering progress performance rating report amongst Distribution Companies Discos carried out...
  3. BEDC Decries Court’s Ruling On Electricity Tariff The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has criticised the judgement of a Federal High Court in Lagos which declared the...
  4. Low generation, vandals impeding power distribution – BEDC The Benin Electricity Distribution Company has blamed low generation of electricity from the national grid for the inadequate distribution of...
  5. Tariff increment: Ondo NLC to shut down BEDC offices Workers in Ondo State will on Monday next week lead electricity consumers to shut down all offices of the Benin...
  6. Ondo lawmakers, BEDC bicker over N1.9m electricity bills debt (LEAD) ’ The Ondo State House of Assembly has instructed the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to restore power to the...
  7. Electricity: Residents Accuse BEDC Of Illegal Activities Some residents of Edo State have protested the alleged illegal activities by the management of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company...
  8. BEDC arraigns four in Edo for vandalism THE Benin Electricity Development Company (BEDC) has arraigned four persons aged between 26 and 30 years in the Benin Division...
  9. Nigeria needs 160,000mw of electricity, says BEDC boss Nigeria needs not less than a whopping 160,000 megawatts of electricity to ensure uninterrupted and adequate supply of electricity round...
  10. BEDC, Elizade Varsity Sign MoU on Human Capacity Advancement The Benin Electricity Distribution Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, to promote...

< YOHAIG home