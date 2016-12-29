Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu Two persons lost their lives in a bloody clash between Igbos and Fulanis at the popular Gariki market, in Enugu. The incident occurred on Wednesday night. Our correspondent learnt, during a visit to the market on Thursday, that the deceased persons had been identified as Ali, a Fulani and Ifeacho Ifeanyi, an […]

The post Two killed, mosque burnt as Igbo, Fulani clash over N100 appeared first on Punch Newspapers.