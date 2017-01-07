UCH doctors protest against poor facilities, threaten strike

Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan Over 600 members of the Association of Resident Doctors at the University College Hospital, Ibadan on Friday staged a protest against what they termed as poor working conditions, unpaid salaries and absence of basic facilities at the hospital. President of the ARD chapter, Dr. Olusegun Olaopa, told journalists that the hospital […]

