Femi Makinde, Osogbo The Osun State University has signed Memoranda of Understanding with the Medical Research Council Unit, The Gambia, and University of The Gambia in research areas. According to a statement made available to our correspondent in Osogbo on Monday by the UNIOSUN, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Labode Popoola, led the delegation from his […]

The post UNIOSUN signs MoU with Gambian varsity appeared first on Punch Newspapers.