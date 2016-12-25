Unstable policies, bane of real estate growth – Nyong

Richard Nyong is the Managing Director of Lekki Gardens. In this interview with MAUREEN IHUA-MADUENYI, he says more investment in housing will unlock the potential of the Nigerian economy. Construction activities have dropped due to the economic recession, how has it been for Lekki Gardens? Lekki Gardens is a business that was born in a […]

