UPDATED: We’ll miss Adeleke, say Saraki, Ekweremadu

Leke Baiyewu, Abuja

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and several senators, on Sunday, expressed shock over the death of the lawmaker representing Osun West Senatorial District, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke.

Saraki specifically described the death of the the first elected Governor of Osun State and senator serving his second term as “a sad personal loss.”

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President of the Senate on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki described Adeleke as an important figure in the 8th Senate.

He said, “My heart goes out to the family of Senator Adeleke and the people of the great State of Osun. Adeleke was a leader in every right; a formidable colleague, patriotic statesman, good family man and complete gentleman whose contributions to the development of Osun State in particular and the nation in general will never be forgotten.”

The Senate President further described Adeleke, who served as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital Market, as “a consummate reformer, courageous public servant and grass roots politician whose love for his people and commitment to national service remains unparalleled.”

Saraki said, “From his track-record as a second term senator, it is clear that Adeleke was a man who his people trusted to carry out their mandate in the Senate. He was always passionate about his work in the legislature and showed competence, dedication and an ability to work with everyone to bring about the greater good. He will be sorely missed.”

Ekweremadu equally expressed shock and “deep sense of loss” over Adeleke’s death.

The Deputy Senate President, who described the deceased as a perfect gentleman and patriot in a statement by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Deputy President of the Senate, Mr. Uche Anichukwu.

He said the incident was a grave loss not only to the Senate and Osun State but also the entire nation.

He said: “I am in rude shock over this sad development. It is like a rainstorm at the height of dry season.

“Distinguished Adeleke was a brother and friend. He was cosmopolitan in nature and started his education in Enugu, my state. This nature showed in his broadminded approach to debates and national issues, which stood him out as a statesman and pan-Nigerian.

“With him as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission, I found a willing partner as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution in the 6th Senate in our collective effort to better the nation’s electoral system. He will be remembered for the gains of those reforms as witnessed in the 2011 and 2015 general elections.”