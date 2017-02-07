Refugees in the U.S. fearing a worsening climate of xenophobia in the wake of a divisive U.S. presidential campaign are flocking to Canada in growing numbers. Manitoba’s Welcome Place refugee agency has helped 91 claimants between November 1 and January 25, more than the agency normally sees in a year. Most braved the freezing prairie […]

The post US asylum seekers trek to Canada over xenophobia fears appeared first on Punch Newspapers.