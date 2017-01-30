US judgment: We’ll push for Kashamu’s arrest, says NDLEA

Okechukwu Nnodim  and Ramon Oladimeji The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has said it will push for the arrest of Senator Buruji Kashamu as the agency says it has been “emboldened and strengthened” by the latest ruling  of a United States court, which ruled that the senator must face drug charges. On Friday, The PUNCH […]

The post US judgment: We’ll push for Kashamu’s arrest, says NDLEA appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

