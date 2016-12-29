US regulator probes three banks over Mozambique bonds

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission is probing banks’ sale of soured Mozambique bonds Specifically, the US SEC is investigating the sale of $ 850m in bonds issued by Mozambique, the latest development in a scandal that is exposing the links between the country, three international banks and a defence contractor. Mozambique is looking to […]

The post US regulator probes three banks over Mozambique bonds appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

