Users condemn vaginal mesh implants that kill sex life

A vaginal mesh which is used to treat incontinence after childbirth, prolapses in pelvic organs including the vagina, uterus, bowel and bladder, has come under severe criticisms by women who claimed that it had worsened their symptoms.

Though the procedure to insert the implant lasts a paltry 20 minutes, users have had to contend with all manner of pains that threaten to permanently disrupt their lives if left in the vagina.

The affected women claim that they had lost their sex lives, as the mesh had either cut into or inflamed their sensitive tissue.

One of the complainants, Claire Cooper, reveals how her womb was removed after doctors believed it to be the source of her pain. “But when the pain continued, I thought about committing suicide,” she claims.

“My husband and I haven’t had sex for four-and-a-half years,” she cried.

Yahoo! News reports that over 800 women are currently preparing to sue the National Health Service and the companies behind the implants after suffering from intense and constant pain.

Between April 2007 and March 2015, more than 92,000 women in England had vaginal mesh implants inserted, according to NHS data.

The same statistics show that around one in 11 women have reported problems.

One woman told the BBC how “the mesh had cut its way through like a cheese-wire,” causing her so much pain that she struggled to look after her children.

The complainant maintained that she was admitted into hospital for a whopping 53 times in an effort to stop the pain, but she was told that her mesh implant could not be fully removed, as it was too close to a nerve.

Indeed, only two consultants in England qualify to remove the implant when necessary, as it has been described as “an extremely difficult procedure.”

All the women who had issues with the implant claim they were not warned about the potential complications and permanence of the procedure.

Another patient, Kath Sansom, said she was left with “searing leg and groin pain” after undergoing the operation in 2015.

Kath, who started a Facebook campaign group comprising 1,300 members to protest the impact of the procedure, notes that, “At least half the women in my campaign have lost their sex lives where the mesh has either cut into or inflamed their sensitive tissue.

“It becomes too painful to try to have personal relationships. All for an operation that was supposed to improve their quality of life.”

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority states that implants are safe and effective for the majority of women but it “sympathises” with those who are suffering.

Although mesh implants are successfully used elsewhere in the body, the plastic parts appear to react differently when inserted into the abdomen.

This can potentially lead to the mesh cutting into the body, leaving the individual with severe abdominal and vaginal pain. Some people may also be told they can never have sex again.

One of the two consultants who is qualified to remove the implant, Dr. Sohier Elneil, told the BBC some of the side effects she has witnessed.

“Patients become so incapacitated that many of them are either walking by crutches or sitting in wheelchairs and perhaps more dramatically so, they become unable to look after their families,” she said.

A recent review in Scotland concluded that vaginal mesh implants should not be routinely used for pelvic organ prolapse.

However, the suspension was lifted in March with regular prescriptions now taking place across the entire UK.

In the United States, thousands of women have had the implant. They sought legal action against the manufacturers, resulting in payouts totaling several billions of dollars.