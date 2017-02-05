“Vehicle importation ban can trigger transnational crime”
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Poverty Alleviation, Sen. Ali Wakili, says the ban on importation of vehicles through land borders can engender rise in transnational crime. Wakili at the News Agency of Nigeria Forum in Abuja said that increased crime could be recorded because adequate measures were not put in place for the implementation of […]
