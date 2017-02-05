“Vehicle importation ban can trigger transnational crime”

Posted February 5, 2017 6:26 pm by Comments

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Poverty Alleviation, Sen. Ali Wakili, says the ban on importation of vehicles through land borders can engender rise in transnational crime. Wakili at the News Agency of Nigeria Forum in Abuja said that increased crime could be recorded because adequate measures were not put in place for the implementation of […]

The post “Vehicle importation ban can trigger transnational crime” appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. NAMA backs FG on vehicle importation ban Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi The Nigeria Automotive Manufacturers Association has expressed support for the Federal Government’s ban on importation of vehicles through...
  2. Vehicle importation through land borders aided arms proliferation — Customs Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja The Nigeria Customs Service on Thursday justified the decision of the Federal Government to ban the importation...
  3. Reps Oppose Ban On Vehicle Importation Through Land Borders The House of Representatives has asked President Buhari to suspend the ban on importation of new and used cars through...
  4. Senate Calls For Suspension Of Ban On Vehicle Importation By Land The Senate has called on the Federal Government to suspend action on enforcement of the ban on the importation of...
  5. Trigger-happy cops came to extort money – UNIOSUN students Femi Makinde, Osogbo The two students of the Osun State University, who were shot by some policemen have said they...
  6. Fresh concerns over data security, implementation of Cyber-crime Act at NCS 2015 forum By the time the 12th international conference and Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Computer Society, NCS, was drawing to...
  7. Port operators hail Nigeria’s ban on vehicle importation through land borders The group wants the government to scrap the high import duty regime imposed on vehicles. The post Port operators hail...
  8. Transnational crimes threat to Nigeria, others — UN envoy DR Mohamed Ibn Chambas, the United Nations’ Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel has identified transnational crimes as...
  9. LASG plans DNA forensic lab to tackle crime Sesan Olufowobi The Lagos State Government says it has concluded plans to establish a DNA forensic laboratory within 12 months....
  10. Will ban of vehicle importation through land borders boost economy? Barring the unforeseen, the enforcement of the ban on the importation of vehicles through the land borders will begin next...

< YOHAIG home