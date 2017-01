Embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday raised the minimum wage by 50 per cent in Venezuela, a country with astronomical inflation. Maduro said he was raising the minimum wage to 40 bolivars, about 60 dollars at the highest official exchange rate, or $ 12 on the black market. “To get the year started, I have […]

