[VIDEO] Loud sex interrupts tennis match

Posted April 20, 2017 8:26 pm by Comments

The grunts and groans at a tennis match usually come from the court, not the apartment next door. Usually.

Frances Tiafoe and Mitchell Krueger were in the midst of a Sarasota Open match when the distinctive sounds of a couple having sex began floating out over the court.

An announcer initially believed the noise came from an adult video on a cell phone, a reasonable enough explanation if the phone was piped through a loudspeaker.

Soon enough, though, the noise became impossible to ignore. Krueger hit a ball in the direction of the noise. A minute later, Tiafoe even offered up a critique: “It can’t be that good!”

See the video:

What do you think?

