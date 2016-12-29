Violence: APC knocks Wike for shunning police panel

Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt THE Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has described the refusal of Governor Nyesom Wike to cooperate with the panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to investigate the violence that marred the December 10 rerun elections as a bad omen and an affront to the […]

