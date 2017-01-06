Visually-impaired pupils tackle WAEC over cheating claims

Folashade Adebayo Visually-impaired pupils have condemned recent statements credited to the Head of Test Administration of the West African Examinations Council, Mrs. Frances Iweha-Onukwu, that visually-impaired candidates cheat during examinations. According to them, it is unacceptable to stereotype visually-impaired Nigerians as exam cheats just because a couple of them have been found wanting. Iweha-Onukwu had […]

The post Visually-impaired pupils tackle WAEC over cheating claims appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

