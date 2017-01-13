Volkswagen dieselgate: US indicts six automaker’s employees
Six high-level Volkswagen employees from Germany have been indicted in the United States in the automaker’s emissions-cheating scandal as prosecutors made good on efforts to charge individuals in a corporate corruption case. But bringing them to trial in the US is another matter, the Associated Press reported. In announcing the federal charges and a corporate […]
