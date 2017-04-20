Waje goes blonde, thanks fans for IG milestone
Nigerian soul singer, Waje Iruobe has expressed appreciation to all her fans for helping her to reach a milestone of 1 million followers on photo sharing social media platform, Instagram.
The singer whose stage name, Waje is an acronym for “Words Aren’t Just Enough” also debuted a new blonde look.
“Thanks to everyone for supporting my brand #1millionfollowers
Makeup: @autographmakeovers,” she wrote as caption to the “thank you” photo.
What do you think about her new style?
See the full post below.
