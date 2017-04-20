Waje goes blonde, thanks fans for IG milestone

Posted April 20, 2017 10:26 pm by Comments

Waje goes blonde, thanks fans for IG milestone

Nigerian soul singer, Waje Iruobe has expressed appreciation to all her fans for helping her to reach a milestone of 1 million followers on photo sharing social media platform, Instagram.

The singer whose stage name, Waje is an acronym for “Words Aren’t Just Enough” also debuted a new blonde look.
“Thanks to everyone for supporting my brand #1millionfollowers
Makeup: @autographmakeovers,” she wrote as caption to the “thank you” photo.

What do you think about her new style?

Winasbet.com

See the full post below.

#mountain Thanks to everyone for supporting my brand #1millionfollowers Makeup: @autographmakeovers ?

A post shared by Waje iruobe (@officialwaje) on

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Singer Waje, Her Sister And Mother Stun In Traditional Outfits (Pictured) Nigerian Singer & The Voice Nigeria Coach, Iruobe Waje shared this lovely photo of herself with her mom and sister...
  2. Waje rocks blonde hair in stunning new photos Singer, Waje rocked blonde hair on the set of her video shoot…more photos after the cut…...
  3. #ThrowbackThursday! Waje Reflects on How Far She Has Come in Her 30s Singer Waje shared a cute picture of herself at 7 on her Instagram page as part of the #ThrowbackThursday trend....
  4. Waje Shares Adorable Photo With Her Mother The singer shared the lovely photo with her mother to mark her birthday writing,"Happy birthday mummy I love my mother"...
  5. DJ Waje Waje – Kolobi ft. ScoobyNero Internationally Recognized Teamscoobynero  Official Dj Waje Waje has Dropped his first Official single titled KOLOBI , he featured Nigerian diaspora music Muso ScoobyNero on...
  6. Singer Waje Gifted With A Bible As She Poses With Bono And Aliko Dangote Sultry singer, Waje got a special gift from legendary rocker and philantrophist, Bono of U2. She showed it off writing...
  7. #SweetSixteen! Waje Celebrates her Daughter’s Birthday with her Birth Story Singer Waje’s daughter is celebrating her birthday today and the proud mother took to Instagram to share the birth story...
  8. Waje 2.0! Check out her All-New & Revamped Style Towards the end of last year, RnB singer Waje went in hard on her weight loss regimen (her trainer is...
  9. Waje’s Daughter Turns 18 Today… Singer Waje’s daughter is 18 today and the happy more took to social media to pray for her… She wrote;...
  10. Waje‘s 17-year old daughter heads to University Proud mum, Waje, was happy to share the news of her 17 year old daughter, Emerald, heading to University. Waje shared...

< YOHAIG home