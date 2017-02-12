We are being oppressed, ‘unattractive’ men protest against Valentine’s Day

Members of ‘Kakuhido’, or the Revolutionary Alliance of Men that Women find Unattractive, unfurled a giant “Smash Valentine’s Day” banner as the party-poopers set off to try and overthrow the annual celebration of romance. The grumpy comrades elicited curious looks from passers-by in the trendy Shibuya district where they rallied against commercialism and chanted other […]

The post We are being oppressed, ‘unattractive’ men protest against Valentine’s Day appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

