We are in pain  by my brother’s sudden death – Deji Adeleke 

Femi Makinde, Osogbo 

The younger brother of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, has said that he and other members of the family and supporters of his late brother are in pains following his sudden death on Sunday morning.

He said this while thanking  the President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, who together with Senator Babajide Omoworare and other senators paid the family a condolence visit on Monday.

Saraki, who arrived at the residence in Ede around 3:49 left about 30 minutes after after condoling with Deji and other members of the family of the deceased. 

Deji said, “On behalf of the Adeleke family, I want to thank Senator Bukola Saraki and other senators for coming to commiserate with the family. We are still in pain. We love our brother very dearly. He was a man of the people.”

He said the number people, who had been trooping  in to commiserate with the family showed that he was well loved by the people. 

Saraki, who said he came to visit the Adelekes as a family member and as the President of the Senate said the late politicians would be sorely missed by many people whose lives were positively impacted by him.

He urged the family to accept the death and pray for the repose of the soul of the decorated.

