We recovered 40 new SUVs from former Perm sec – FG

Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja The Federal Government said on Thursday that it has recovered 40 brand new SUV cars from a former permanent secretary. It said that the unnamed former permanent secretary appropriated the vehicle to himself after leaving office. It, therefore, said it would be wrong for it to be accused of fighting corruption without […]

