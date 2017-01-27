We’ll sustain war against fake drugs – Minister

 Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt  The Federal Government has vowed to sustain the war against fake and substandard drugs with a view to forcing counterfeiters out of the illicit business. Minister of Health, Dr. Isaac Adewole, made this vow while supervising the destruction of fake drugs worth N9.6 billion at a destruction site in Igwuruta, Obio/Akpor […]

