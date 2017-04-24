Wenger salutes Sanchez

Posted April 24, 2017 1:26 am by Comments

Arsene Wenger believes the spirit behind Arsenal’s FA Cup semi-final 2-1 triumph against Manchester City  on Sunday was epitomised by the “animal” instincts of Alexis Sanchez, AFP reports.

Gunners boss Wenger led his side to a record 20th FA Cup final appearance thanks to an unusually stubborn display from a team often criticised for collapsing under pressure.

Trailing to Sergio Aguero’s second half goal, Arsenal were on the verge of another dispiriting loss in a troubled season after being out-played for long periods.

Winasbet.com

But the north Londoners showed unexpected spirit as Nacho Monreal equalised to force extra-time before Chile forward Sanchez bagged the winner from close-range.

Not for the first time in recent weeks, Sanchez, linked with a transfer after so far refusing to sign a new contract, had struggled to find his top form against City.

But Wenger was delighted with the way his star kept plugging away until he delivered the killer blow.

“Alexis Sanchez was like the team. He had problems to start and became stronger and stronger. He is an animal, always ready to kill the opponent. He will never give up,” Wenger said.

“He will be here next year because he has a contract and hopefully we will manage to extend him.

“In the first half maybe we were a bit cautious, accepting to be dominated, and then we became stronger and stronger.”

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

 

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Arsenal won’t sell Mesut Ozil or Alexis Sanchez – Arsene Wenger TVC E. Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger says neither Mesut Ozil nor Alexis Sanchez will be sold by Arsenal, even if...
  2. Why Wenger dropped Sanchez against Liverpool Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger’s seemingly extraordinary decision to drop Alexis Sanchez before Saturday’s defeat at Liverpool was the result of...
  3. Sanchez wants to stay at Arsenal – Wenger Arsene Wenger believes Alexis Sanchez wants to stay at Arsenal, despite reports the striker could leave the London club if...
  4. Alexis Sanchez and Arsene Wenger now have a terrible relationship which will see him leave Arsenal this summer Arsenal fans were stunned when Arsenal star, Alexis Sanchez was benched for the crucial premier league clash with Liverpool, a...
  5. Wenger taunts Chelsea over Alexis Sanchez rumours Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring their second goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League...
  6. Martial, Sanchez on mark as Man Utd, Arsenal, rise Alexis Sanchez brought manager Arsene Wenger some breathing space with a brace of goals as Arsenal overcame Hull City 2-0...
  7. Sanchez ruled out as Arsenal start FA Cup defence Arsene Wenger has ruled Chile forward Alexis Sanchez out of Arsenal’s FA Cup third round clash with Sunderland on Saturday....
  8. Wenger ‘no regrets’ as Sanchez gamble backfires Arsene Wenger insisted he had no regrets over risking Alexis Sanchez in the 1-1 draw at Norwich despite the influential...
  9. FA CUP: Sanchez caps Arsenal fightback, sets Chelsea final date Arsenal will play Chelsea in the FA Cup final after battling back to beat Manchester City 2-1 after extra-time in...
  10. Ozil, Sanchez contract talks on hold Contract negotiations with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil have been put on hold until the summer, says Arsenal manager Arsene...

< YOHAIG home