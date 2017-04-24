Wenger salutes Sanchez

Arsene Wenger believes the spirit behind Arsenal’s FA Cup semi-final 2-1 triumph against Manchester City on Sunday was epitomised by the “animal” instincts of Alexis Sanchez, AFP reports.

Gunners boss Wenger led his side to a record 20th FA Cup final appearance thanks to an unusually stubborn display from a team often criticised for collapsing under pressure.

Trailing to Sergio Aguero’s second half goal, Arsenal were on the verge of another dispiriting loss in a troubled season after being out-played for long periods.

But the north Londoners showed unexpected spirit as Nacho Monreal equalised to force extra-time before Chile forward Sanchez bagged the winner from close-range.

Not for the first time in recent weeks, Sanchez, linked with a transfer after so far refusing to sign a new contract, had struggled to find his top form against City.

But Wenger was delighted with the way his star kept plugging away until he delivered the killer blow.

“Alexis Sanchez was like the team. He had problems to start and became stronger and stronger. He is an animal, always ready to kill the opponent. He will never give up,” Wenger said.

“He will be here next year because he has a contract and hopefully we will manage to extend him.

“In the first half maybe we were a bit cautious, accepting to be dominated, and then we became stronger and stronger.”

