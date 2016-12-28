We’re ready for dialogue, militants reply Buhari

Posted December 28, 2016 4:26 am by Comments

Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt NIGER Delta militants on Tuesday expressed their readiness to engage the Federal Government in dialogue to ensure that peace reigned in the oil-rich region. The militants said the decision to embrace dialogue was reached after a meeting held on Tuesday under the auspices of the Coalition of Niger Delta Groups. The […]

The post We’re ready for dialogue, militants reply Buhari appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Nairabet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. You can’t tame Niger Delta militants, dialogue with them – S’East, S’South lawmakers tell Buhari Lawmakers in the South East and South South regions of the country, on Tuesday, told President Muhammadu Buhari to dialogue...
  2. Wike begs militants to embrace dialogue The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on Niger-Delta militants to embrace dialogue as the blowing up of...
  3. S-South, S-East lawmakers to Buhari: You can’t tame N’Delta militants, except you dialogue …reject proposed grazing bill     Lawmakers from the South-South and South-East on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to dialogue...
  4. N-DELTA ATTACKS: Buhari tasked on dialogue with militants President of Niger Delta Communities Intercessors Forum, Rev. Pere-Egbe Odogbo has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to continue with his...
  5. Stop begging, start dialogue, militants tell Buhari NIGER-DELTA Sea Commandos, NDSC, a militant group, in the Niger Delta, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to discontinue his pretentious...
  6. How Buhari dumped dialogue with N-Delta militants  When Nigerians woke up, last Monday, to find that Niger Delta Avengers, NDA, had bombed about five oil facilities belonging...
  7. No dialogue with N’ Delta militants – UNDEDSS A new twist, on Monday, was brought into the purported ongoing dialogue between the Federal Government and militants in the...
  8. Pipeline Attacks: Navy Urges Militants To Embrace Dialogue Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, has urged restive youths in the Niger Delta to sheath their...
  9. ‘Niger Delta Avengers’ Says Ready For Ceasefire And Dialogue A militant group in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region, the Niger Delta Avengers, which has claimed a wave of attacks on...
  10. We’ll use force if dialogue fails, army tells militants Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt THE Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has said that the Nigerian Army would not...

< YOHAIG home