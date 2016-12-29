We’ve no relationship with Heritage Capital — Heritage Bank

Heritage Bank says it has no business relationship or association with Heritage Capital Market Limited, which was recently suspended by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC had suspended Heritage Capital Markets Limited and its directors as well as sponsored individuals over an alleged unauthorised sale of shares belonging to an investor and the company’s […]

