We’ve not begun sale of forms – JAMB

Posted February 10, 2017 7:26 am by Comments

Folashade Adebayo The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board has warned parents and guardians to disregard reports that the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination form is out. According to the board, the sale of forms will commence as soon as its reorganisation process ends. Head of Information, JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said this on Thursday in […]

