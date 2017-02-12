What Buhari’s aides told Nigerians about his condition should be enough — Yakassai

Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, a former political adviser to ex-President Shehu Shagari, in this interview with TED ODOGWU, defends the Presidency’s decision not to publish details of President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical status during his vacation abroad What is your reaction to the indefinite postponement of President Muhammadu Buhari’s return to Nigeria? Initially, the President indicated that […]

