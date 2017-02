America’s first President, George Washington, struggled with bouts of illnesses from the time he was 17 years old. Washington suffered from diphtheria, malaria, smallpox, tuberculosis, dysentery, pleurisy, and pneumonia. Once, and four times within a 12-hour period, doctors purged him of anomalous blood flowing in his veins to rescue him from the paw of death. […]

The post Where is my President? appeared first on Punch Newspapers.