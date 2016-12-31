Which New Year’s resolution have you not been able to stick to?

Posted December 31, 2016 4:26 am by Comments

Sandra Ogunfiditi In what has become a tradition, people usually make New Year’s resolutions at the beginning of the year, to start doing certain good things they’ve not been doing before or to stop doing the things they think are not good. However, findings show that many people forget their resolutions as early as the […]

The post Which New Year’s resolution have you not been able to stick to? appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. My New Year resolution – World’s fattest man A Mexican man believed to be the world’s most obese plans to undergo gastric bypass in the new year and...
  2. Ritual killer forces stick into girl’s private part Mudiaga Affe A suspected ritual killer, whose identity has yet to be ascertained, has reportedly abducted a three-year-old girl and...
  3. A New Life Resolution? By Charly Boy It seems like it’s a few seconds ago that we all exchanged HAPPY NEW YEAR pleasantries, amidst fireworks and all...
  4. Senegal’s president will stick to seven-year mandate Senegal’s President Macky Sall said on Tuesday he will complete a seven-year mandate that runs until 2019, ditching a promise...
  5. Great briefs will determine successful campaigns this year I like to think of myself as a pragmatist. Research shows that only eight per cent of people who make...
  6. ‘Tale Means Business: Looking to Make Remarkable Change this Year? Here Are 7 Things to Explore January is the month where people around the world make their New Year resolutions. These resolutions range from things to...
  7. N780b fine: MTN seeks early resolution MTN Nigeria at the weekend in Lagos said it is willing to restore relationship with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)...
  8. “How many times have you made New Year resolutions that you didn’t keep?” Read Charly Boy’s New Article A New Life Resolution? It seems like it’s a few seconds ago that we all exchanged HAPPY NEW YEAR pleasantries,...
  9. Mile 12 Lagos, stakeholders meet over quick resolution Fisayo Falodi The Lagos State Government on Friday met with stakeholders from Mile 12 market, Agiliti community, Maidan and its...
  10. UNESCO adopts controversial resolution on East Jerusalem The United Nations cultural agency on Tuesday adopted a controversial Arab-sponsored resolution on East Jerusalem which Israel has said ignores...

< YOHAIG home