Olusola Fabiyi and Friday Olokor The Federal Government said on Sunday that its whistle-blower policy had started yielding fruits. It said the policy had so far led to the recovery of over $ 151m (N46bn) and N8bn in looted funds. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this in a statement. The minister […]

The post Whistle-blower policy: FG recovers N42bn loot from bank account with fake name appeared first on Punch Newspapers.