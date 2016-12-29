WHO endorses Ebola prototype vaccine

Bukola Adebayo The World Health Organisation has endorsed the final results of the clinical trial of an Ebola prototype vaccine. The global body in a statement in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday noted that the final trial results confirmed that the Ebola vaccine provided high protection against the disease. The vaccine called rvsv-ZEBOV, according to results […]

The post WHO endorses Ebola prototype vaccine appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

