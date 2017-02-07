Why Nigerian certificates lose value — UK school

Posted February 7, 2017 3:26 am by Comments

Friday Olokor, Abuja Certificates obtained outside Nigeria will continue to be more valued and considered over those obtained in the country due to some factors, the United Kingdom-based Metropolitan School of Business and Management, has said. Among the reasons adduced for the value placed on foreign certificates by the institution include “use of dynamic and […]

The post Why Nigerian certificates lose value — UK school appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. PHOTO: Freed pupils, staff of Nigerian-Turkish school The post PHOTO: Freed pupils, staff of Nigerian-Turkish school appeared first on Punch Newspapers....
  2. Abductors of Nigerian-Turkish school pupils, workers’ll pay for it – Amosun Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta The governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has vowed that those criminal elements behind the abduction...
  3. FG To Start Screening University Certificates Obtained Abroad The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Julius Okojie, says all certificates obtained by Nigerians from foreign...
  4. Masterminds of Nigerian- Turkish school kidnap arrested – Police Afeez Hanafi Two suspected masterminds of the kidnapping of pupils and staff members of the Nigerian Turkish International Colleges have...
  5. BREAKING: Amosun receives freed Nigerian-Turkish school pupils, workers Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta The freed pupils and members of staff of Nigerian Turkish International School, are at the Oke Mosan, Abeokuta...
  6. Man Cries Out As Fire Burns Down His Mom’s Shop, All His Family’s School Certificates Facebook user cries out as fire burnt down mom shop and all his family school certificates It was a tragic...
  7. 4 new private colleges get operational certificates The Federal Government has granted provisional approval to four (4) new private Colleges of Education to commence operation as part...
  8. Collect certificates before Oct. 21 or pay N15,000, LASU tells graduates The Lagos State University (LASU) said on Friday that 24, 734 certificates of graduates who left the institution over the...
  9. 3 Nigerian labs bag ISO certificates Three outstanding Nigerian laboratories have been awarded the International Standard Organisation (ISO) accreditation certificates by the Medical Laboratory Science Council...
  10. No Ekiti lawmaker is under investigation over certificates – House The Ekiti State House of Assembly has described a report in The Punch newspaper of Monday, July 25, that nine...

< YOHAIG home