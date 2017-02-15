Why Nigerians are facing hardship – Osinbajo

Posted February 15, 2017 3:26 am by Comments

Chukwudi Akasike, Gibson Achonu and Friday Amobi Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has described corruption as one of the reasons Nigerians are facing hardship. Osinbajo said corruption, which had been in the country for many years, contributed a lot to the economic challenges affecting Nigeria. Explaining that the Federal Government was investigating a $ 15bn defence […]

The post Why Nigerians are facing hardship – Osinbajo appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Economic hardship: It’ll be well soon, Osinbajo appeals to Nigerians Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience with President Muhammadu Buhari, saying all will be well...
  2. We’re doing everything possible to address hardship in the country – Osinbajo Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo has again called on Nigerians to exercise patience as the Federal Government is doing everything possible...
  3. $15bn lost to corruption affected Nigeria’s economy — Osinbajo Ibadan—VICE President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), yesterday disclosed that a mind-boggling sum of $ 15bn lost to corruption in security...
  4. President Buhari And VP Osinbajo Receive Hardship Allowance. See How Much – A recent report of the salaries and emolument for public office holder in the executive arm shows that only...
  5. Subsidy removal would end hardship faced by Nigerians- Lawmaker Lawmaker representing Mainland Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Jide Jimoh, on Thursday said that subsidy removal on petrol...
  6. Osinbajo to Nigerians: no austerity measures THOSE demanding the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s economic agenda yesterday got a reply. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo used the platform of...
  7. In face of economic hardship, Vice President Osinbajo pleads patience (Oluseye Ojo, IBADAN) Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday asked Nigerians for greater understanding and patience in the face of...
  8. We’ll fulfill campaign promises to Nigerians – Osinbajo The Muhammadu Buhari administration will strive to deliver on its campaign promises to the people of Nigeria, the Vice President,...
  9. Nigerians abroad remitted $20b in 2014, says Osinbajo Diaspora Nigerians remitted home about $ 20b last year, the Federal Government said yesterday. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the...
  10. APC govt has brought hardship on Nigerians —Delta PDP chair By Festus Ahon ASABA—CHAIRMAN of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Mr Kingsley Esiso, yesterday, said that the All...

< YOHAIG home