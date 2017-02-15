Chukwudi Akasike, Gibson Achonu and Friday Amobi Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has described corruption as one of the reasons Nigerians are facing hardship. Osinbajo said corruption, which had been in the country for many years, contributed a lot to the economic challenges affecting Nigeria. Explaining that the Federal Government was investigating a $ 15bn defence […]

The post Why Nigerians are facing hardship – Osinbajo appeared first on Punch Newspapers.