The Rivers Government has elevated three traditional rulers in the state to first class and second monarchs respectively. The elevation is contained in a government special announcement signed by the Rivers Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Emmanuel Aguma. A statement issued by Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, the Special Assistant to Governor Nyesom Wike, said the governor […]

The post Wike elevates three monarchs in Rivers appeared first on Punch Newspapers.