Wike, police in legal battle over election violence probe

Posted February 9, 2017 7:26 am by Comments

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State wants the Special Joint Panel of Investigation set up by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to give way for the state’s Judicial Commission of Inquiry in the investigation of crimes committed during the December 10, 2016 rerun elections in the state. Though the governor has twice failed […]

