Will you send your kid to any public school?

This was the question I asked a colleague who attended King’s College in the “good ol’ days” when the school was considered elitist and prestigious; really, this is a question everyone who attended and benefitted from the public educational system in Nigeria should answer: Would you send your children to the public schools you attended in the past?

I attended the Federal Government Girls’ College, Benin City; I remember clearly that “Fediben”, as we called it then, which later turned out to be a rich and interesting experience, was not exactly my first choice, as was the case with most of my friends; it was the beloved and “revered” Queen’s College in Lagos.

I had really good and pleasant memories of my days at “Fediben”; then, most unity schools had basic infrastructure, good and passionate career teachers and an enabling environment. Yet, our parents complained bitterly of fallen standards. In retrospect, we didn’t realise how lucky we were or we simply had no clue as to how standards would fall in the future.  Today, many of these schools are a shadow of their former selves.  Perhaps, the most striking reminder of what the likes of Queen’s College and King’s College were is the calibre of old students the schools produced, many of whom are highly successful and influential in society today.

Really, it’s not just King’s College, Queen’s College or the Unity Schools for that matter that are below par, it’s the entire educational system; not just in terms of infrastructure and learning facilities, the curriculum  appears to be obsolete and not relevant to the demands of contemporary times.

Public education system in Nigeria was not always this bad. As a child, I had friends who attended public primary schools; I still remember clearly that many of them easily passed the Common Entrance Examination and gained admission to the Unity Schools. In fact, one of them was so smart he graduated with a First Class from the university and later obtained a scholarship to study abroad, and he was not an exceptional case. In the not-so-distant past, the public school system was  good enough to produce  First Class graduates from the university, what this meant was that the system provided the poor and the disadvantaged the foundation to  excel in higher institutions and inadvertently later in life.

In recent times, Queen’s College has been mired in several controversies. At least three students reportedly lost their lives, many others were said to have fallen ill, and at some point, the government  directed, and rightly so too, that the school be shut down temporarily to allow for proper resolution of issues to forestall further crises. While we all should be concerned about the issues at Queen’s College, we should be very worried about the entire educational system in our country. It appears that, in our society today, good education is only for the rich.

There is a pressing need to revamp our public learning institutions in Nigeria generally, particularly our primary and secondary schools, at the very least to give the indigent and disadvantaged the basic foundation and a fighting chance to succeed later in life.

Every Nigerian child deserves this, not just children of the rich and the privileged. Revamping our educational system would require a total overhaul of the current state of our learning institutions. This would necessitate a review of the teachers’ recruitment and compensation system to make it competitive enough to attract the brightest and the best. Teachers in public schools should not just be people who have tried and failed to get jobs in the private sector, but serious-minded individuals seeking to impact lives with the understanding that they will be well-remunerated while doing so.

It will also require extensive refurbishment of learning facilities, thus changing the entire look and feel of our learning institutions. Educational reform in Nigeria will require a review of the scope and curriculum of institutions to ensure that the skills impacted on the younger generation are relevant to the demands of modern life. We do not want “paper certificates” with no real skills, as this appears to be the case in this generation.

These reforms will require the grit and grind of a committed and sincere government at both the federal and state levels, not cosmetic, half-measured  reforms  like slapping paints on the walls of public schools and buying  hundreds of  wooden chairs for public schools.

As religious bodies and private enterprise tap into this very lucrative but sensitive sector, government needs to undertake extensive reforms to make public schools a veritable alternative to private schools. Since the vast majority of Nigerian student population still attend public schools, the larger populace of Nigerian youths and children are still getting a below average education.

While we hope and wait for a government with the political will and social conscience to undertake these reforms, the old boys and girls of King’s College and Queen’s College should do more than making huge donations to the school or  fixing their boreholes, rather effort should be geared towards taking over the entire ownership, management and administration of these schools. This may be a more expensive and difficult route, but at least, it will preserve the legacy of these schools. The rest of us that benefitted from the public school system should also galvanise ourselves to action and salvage whatever is left of our schools too.

It will be an indictment of all the “big men” and “big women” (and they are so many) who graduated from public schools if nothing is done to restore their schools to their past glory.

Imosemi Yeye-Agba, a lawyer, wrote in from Lagos via izereimosemi@yahoo.co.uk and blogs at izereng.com

